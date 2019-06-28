Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Optioned to Triple-A
McKinney was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
McKinney started just two games after being called up from Buffalo on June 18, so the Blue Jays decided to remove him from the roster to open up a spot for Justin Smoak. McKinney will garner consideration next time Toronto needs to bring up an outfielder from the minor-league ranks.
