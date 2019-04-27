Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Out of lineup Saturday
McKinney is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the A's.
With the left-handed Brett Anderson taking the mound Saturday for the A's, McKinney will head to the bench. Alen Hanson will take over in right field and bat ninth for the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Situated on bench•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Collects three extra-base hits•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Not in starting lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Late addition to starting nine•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Heads to bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...