Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Out of lineup Saturday
McKinney is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
McKinney started the last nine games for the Blue Jays and slashed an incredible .400/.486/.867 with three home runs in 37 plate appearances, but receives a breather Saturday. Teoscar Hernandez earns the starting nod in left field, batting eighth.
