McKinney went 2-for-3 with a run scored in the 3-2 win over the Phillies in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader.
McKinney was recalled to the big-league roster earlier in the day to serve as the 29th man for the doubleheader. The outfielder logged a pair of singles and also scored the game-tying run in the sixth inning.
