Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Pops ninth homer
McKinney went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
He went back-to-back with Teoscar Hernandez in the sixth inning to give the Jays plenty of insurance in a shutout win. McKinney is slashing only .218/.275/.431 on the season with nine homers and 20 RBI in 57 games, and with Rowdy Tellez now back in Toronto, his opportunities for extra playing time at first base or DH will likely dwindle.
