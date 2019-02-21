General manager Ross Atkins suggested that McKinney could be part of a platoon in left field with Teoscar Hernandez, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

The initial thought was that the two young outfielders would jockey for the starting job this spring, but the plans appear to be shifting so that both players can be on the active roster. Naturally, this new development would benefit McKinney more, as his left-handed bat would find the lineup more often than Hernandez's right-handed bat. Additionally, McKinney seemingly has some momentum from last season, as he produced a .252/.320/.470 slash line with six home runs in 128 plate appearances for the Blue Jays last season.