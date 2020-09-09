McKinney was recalled from the alternate training site Wednesday.
The 26-year-old takes the roster spot of Rowdy Tellez, who was placed on the injured list with a knee strain. McKinney has appeared in only two games this season and went 2-for-3 with one run, and he had a .696 OPS and 12 homers in 84 contests in 2019.
