The Blue Jays will recall McKinney from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Monday's series opener with the Rangers, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

He'll fill the active roster spot of Freddy Galvis, who was claimed off waivers Monday by the Reds. Since McKinney had already joined the Blue Jays on Sunday as a member of the taxi squad, he won't have to hop a flight to Toronto on short notice and should be available against Texas. McKinney, who has posted a .686 OPS across 202 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, will likely act as the Jays' fourth outfielder until Lourdes Gurriel (quadriceps) is reinstated from the injured list.