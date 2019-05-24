McKinney was optioned to Triple-a Buffalo on Friday.

McKinney struggled over the last nine games with a .188/.235/.344 slash line in 32 at-bats, which looks considerably worse when considering that he had a four-hit game in that span. Caven Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel make their way to the majors while McKinney and Richard Urena head to Buffalo.

More News
Our Latest Stories