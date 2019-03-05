Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Seeing time at first base
McKinney has been getting reps at first base this spring, and could open the season as the backup to Justin Smoak at the position, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Kendrys Morales, the Jays' designated hitter, isn't the smoothest fielder at first base, so having another defensive option there is probably a good idea. More to the point, McKinney is currently set to platoon in left field with Teoscar Hernandez, so the fact that the team is looking for another way to get him into the lineup is encouraging -- especially if McKinney sees regular at-bats in the leadoff spot. The 24-year-old slashed .252/.318/.462 last year between the Yankees and Jays in his first taste of the majors, but his minor-league resume suggests he has the patience to potentially provide value at the top of the order.
