Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Sent to minors
McKinney was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
McKinney has an .874 OPS with four homers in his last 10 games, but he'll nonetheless make his way to Triple-A. Right-hander Nick Kingham had his contract selected from Buffalo in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Connects on eighth home run•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Smacks sixth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Goes yard in return to majors•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Up with big club•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Likely en route to big club•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...