Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Sits again Friday
McKinney remains on the bench Friday against the Rangers.
The addition of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. appears to have cut into McKinney's playing time, as he's started just twice in the last six games. Brandon Drury gets the call in right field on this occasion.
