McKinney went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-3 loss to Cleveland.

The 24-year-old has started four of eight games since returning to the majors from Triple-A, hitting .313 (5-for-16) with a triple, two homers, four RBI and five runs. McKinney could see his playing time increase significantly in an unsettled Toronto outfield if he can stay locked in at the plate, but his .224/.279/.412 slash line on the year with six home runs and 15 RBI in 51 games doesn't offer much optimism.

