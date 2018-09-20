McKinney went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Orioles.

It's his fifth homer in 27 games with the Blue Jays, and McKinney now boasts a .287/.346/.511 slash line in the majors this season. The 24-year-old should be a part of the starting nine for most of Toronto's remaining schedule as he looks to get a jump on carving out a significant role in 2019.

