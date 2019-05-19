McKinney went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and scored twice in a victory over the White Sox on Sunday.

McKinney was the only Blue Jay who could get to Reynaldo Lopez on Sunday, as his third-inning home run represented the only run allowed by the White Sox starter. He would later come around to score a key insurance run on a Danny Jansen homer in the ninth. McKinney has six hits in his last 12 at-bats but still carries a mediocre .250 batting average on the season.