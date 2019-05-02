Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Takes seat Thursday
McKinney is not in the lineup Thursday against the Angels.
McKinney will make his way to the bench for Thursday's series finale, marking his third absence from the starting lineup in the past five games. Alen Hanson is starting in right field and hitting ninth in place of McKinney in this one.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Situated on bench•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Collects three extra-base hits•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Not in starting lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...