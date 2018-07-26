Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Traded to Blue Jays
McKinney was dealt to Toronto on Thursday alongside Brandon Drury in exchange for J.A. Happ, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
McKinney got his first taste of the big leagues in late March when he faced off against his future team in Toronto. That wound up being the only series he played in for the Yankees this year, as he's spent the rest of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level. Across 54 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he hit .230/.294/.502 with 13 home runs and 32 RBI. He likely requires a bit more seasoning in the minors, so look for him to report to Triple-A Buffalo within the next couple days.
More News
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Returns from DL, remains at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Rehabbing at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Shifts rehab to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Starts rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Playing in extended spring games•
-
Yankees' Billy McKinney: Takes grounders and flyballs Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...