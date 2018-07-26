McKinney was dealt to Toronto on Thursday alongside Brandon Drury in exchange for J.A. Happ, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

McKinney got his first taste of the big leagues in late March when he faced off against his future team in Toronto. That wound up being the only series he played in for the Yankees this year, as he's spent the rest of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level. Across 54 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he hit .230/.294/.502 with 13 home runs and 32 RBI. He likely requires a bit more seasoning in the minors, so look for him to report to Triple-A Buffalo within the next couple days.