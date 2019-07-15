Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Up with big club
The Blue Jays recalled McKinney from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
As anticipated, McKinney will replace Rowdy Tellez on the active roster after the latter was demoted to Triple-A following Toronto's loss to the Yankees on Sunday. McKinney slashed .215/.272/.369 across 164 plate appearances in the majors earlier this season and will likely fill a bench role while he's up with the big club.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Likely en route to big club•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Delivers pinch-hit homer•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Called up to big leagues•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Returns to minors as planned•
-
Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Demotion coming Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...