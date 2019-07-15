The Blue Jays recalled McKinney from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

As anticipated, McKinney will replace Rowdy Tellez on the active roster after the latter was demoted to Triple-A following Toronto's loss to the Yankees on Sunday. McKinney slashed .215/.272/.369 across 164 plate appearances in the majors earlier this season and will likely fill a bench role while he's up with the big club.