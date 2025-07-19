Bullard agreed to a contract Friday with the Blue Jays that includes a $1.697 million signing bonus, the largest ever given to a 12th-round pick, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The 18-year-old switch hitter fell out of the early rounds in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft due to what was perceived to be a strong commitment to Texas A&M, but the Jays were able to get him signed. Bullard shot up prospects lists this spring with a strong final season of high-school ball in Texas, and he's got the potential to develop into a solid defensive center fielder with speed, a good hit tool and 12-15 homer power if everything falls into place for him.