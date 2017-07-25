Bichette (hand) is in the lineup for High-A Dunedin on Tuesday, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.

The top prospect left Monday's contest after being hit on the hand by a pitch, but it seems like there are no lingering effects from the incident. Bichette will look to continue his torrid hitting with Dunedin (.385/.431/.481).

