Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Breaks skid at plate
Bichette went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs for Double-A New Hampshire in its 10-5 win over Hartford on Monday.
The three hits matched Bichette's total from the previous six games combined, spelling an end to the young shortstop's longest slump of the season. While it was good to see Bichette turn in a solid performance to lift his on-base percentage to a respectable .353 for the campaign, he hasn't been able to replicate the power production he delivered during his first two professional seasons. The 20-year-old has yet to hit a home run through 150 plate appearances and carries a .403 slugging percentage, a 162-point drop from the mark he posted between two levels of A-ball in 2017.
