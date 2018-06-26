Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Claims Eastern League hits lead
Bichette went 3-for-4 with a home run, a pair of doubles and a stolen base Monday for Double-A New Hampshire in its 8-6 loss to Portland.
Bichette is now up to 85 hits on the season, besting injured teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (kneecap) for the Eastern League lead. The three extra-base knocks also boosted Bichette's slugging percentage to .458, roughly on par with the mark he posted at High-A Dunedin in the second half of 2017. Bichette's lackluster May seems to be a distant memory at this point, as the shortstop's renewed power in combination with his impressive baserunning (24-for-30 success rate on stolen-base attempts) could soon put him in line for a promotion to Triple-A Buffalo.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Reaches base four times Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Breaks skid at plate•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Draws three walks, steals base Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Two triples for Fisher Cats•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Multi-hit streak reaches five games•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Opening year in Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...