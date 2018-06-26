Bichette went 3-for-4 with a home run, a pair of doubles and a stolen base Monday for Double-A New Hampshire in its 8-6 loss to Portland.

Bichette is now up to 85 hits on the season, besting injured teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (kneecap) for the Eastern League lead. The three extra-base knocks also boosted Bichette's slugging percentage to .458, roughly on par with the mark he posted at High-A Dunedin in the second half of 2017. Bichette's lackluster May seems to be a distant memory at this point, as the shortstop's renewed power in combination with his impressive baserunning (24-for-30 success rate on stolen-base attempts) could soon put him in line for a promotion to Triple-A Buffalo.