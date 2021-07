Bichette went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Orioles.

He took Cesar Valdez deep in the sixth inning, Bichette's 16th homer of the year. The 23-year-old has eight multi-hit performances in the last 13 games and sports a dazzling .396/.458/.566 slash line over that stretch.