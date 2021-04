Bichette went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs and a stolen base during Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

The 23-year-old went 0-for-2 with RISP in the series finale, but he launched his second homer of the afternoon to lead off the ninth inning and deliver a walk-off win for Toronto. Bichette extended his hit streak to 11 games Wednesday and is 16-for-45 with four home runs, four doubles, 11 runs, 10 RBI and two stolen bases during that stretch.