Bichette went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two runs in a 9-5 loss to the Orioles. He also drew a walk.

The 27-year-old has a hot bat to start the 2025 season, hitting .500 (6-for-12) in the early going with three runs, two doubles, one walk and no strikeouts. As long as he can stay healthy, Bichette figures to be a good candidate for runs hitting atop the Blue Jay offense in 2025.