Bichette's MRI revealed inflammation in his right knee and he is being listed as day-to-day as of Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

This is about as good of a diagnosis as fantasy managers could have hoped for, given that Bichette left Monday's game against Baltimore with a knee injury and the Blue Jays traded for another shortstop (Paul DeJong) the next day. An injured list stint has not been ruled out, and Bichette will likely be evaluated again Wednesday. In the meantime, Santiago Espinal could get the start at shortstop Tuesday.