Bichette went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks and a stolen base for Double-A New Hampshire in its 10-2 victory over Portland on Monday.

New Hampshire teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has justifiably received much of the attention from minor-league observers this season, but Bichette has certainly held his own in his first taste of the Eastern League. With five walks in his last two games, Bichette is now up to a 13.1 BB% for the season, four percentage points better than any mark he has posted at any level of the minors. The elite on-base skills have allowed Bichette to frequently showcase his wheels, with his nine steals on the campaign ranking third in the circuit.