Bichette went 3-for-6 with two home runs and six RBI in a 15-1 rout of the Rockies on Monday.

Bichette quietly gave the Blue Jays an early lead with a run-scoring single in the first inning. His remaining two knocks were much louder -- he belted a 413-foot, two run homer in the third inning and added a 434-foot, three-run blast in the seventh. Bichette has been red-hot during the second half of the campaign, batting .385 with 21 RBI through 18 contests. However, Monday's outburst stood out in that it included two home runs; prior to the performance, he had gone deep just once over his previous 23 contests.