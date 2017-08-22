Bichette (ankle) is expected to be back in the lineup for High-A Dunedin in a day or two, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He has been out since Aug. 13 with a right ankle sprain, but it is not a serious injury. Few prospects have improved their stock to the extent that Bichette has in his first full season. He has a .344 /.399/.448 slash line with two home runs and eight steals (on 11 attempts) in 30 games at High-A, and won't turn 20 until March.