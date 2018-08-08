Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Extends hit streak to 11
Bichette extended his hit streak to 11 games Tuesday, going 3-for-5 with a run for Double-A New Hampshire.
He is hitting .409 with two home runs and six strikeouts in 44 at-bats over his last 10 games, upping his season slash line to .281/.334/.459 through 105 games in the Eastern League. Bichette's numbers aren't as outrageous this year as they were in 2016 and 2017, as he has had to make adjustments at the plate for the first time as a pro. That said, he is still using the whole field and hitting for power (.177 ISO) while operating with an excellent 16.6 percent strikeout rate as the youngest player in the league. His 28 steals (on 36 attempts) are a bit misleading, as he is not a plus runner and profiles as more of a 10-to-15 steal threat in the big leagues.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Logs 27th stolen base•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Claims Eastern League hits lead•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Reaches base four times Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Breaks skid at plate•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Draws three walks, steals base Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Two triples for Fisher Cats•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...