Bichette extended his hit streak to 11 games Tuesday, going 3-for-5 with a run for Double-A New Hampshire.

He is hitting .409 with two home runs and six strikeouts in 44 at-bats over his last 10 games, upping his season slash line to .281/.334/.459 through 105 games in the Eastern League. Bichette's numbers aren't as outrageous this year as they were in 2016 and 2017, as he has had to make adjustments at the plate for the first time as a pro. That said, he is still using the whole field and hitting for power (.177 ISO) while operating with an excellent 16.6 percent strikeout rate as the youngest player in the league. His 28 steals (on 36 attempts) are a bit misleading, as he is not a plus runner and profiles as more of a 10-to-15 steal threat in the big leagues.