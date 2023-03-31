Bichette went 4-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Cardinals.

The Blue Jays played small ball and lots of it with 16 singles on the afternoon, and Bichette and George Springer accounted for eight of them from the top of the order. Bichette has never hit below .290 in his four big-league seasons, but the 25-year-old could be ready to take a big step forward with his overall production in 2023 after posting a career-low .802 OPS last year.