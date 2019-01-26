Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Gets invite to big-league camp
The Blue Jays announced Saturday that Bichette will be one of their 15 non-roster invitees to big-league spring training, John Lott of The Athletic reports.
Toronto will have both of its top two prospects at big-league camp this spring, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was also included among the group of 15. Guerrero, widely viewed as the top overall prospect in baseball and a generational hitting talent, stands a better chance of breaking camp with Toronto than Bichette, who spent the entire 2018 campaign at Double-A New Hampshire. While Bichette dominated competition to the tune of a .286/.343/.453 line to go with 11 home runs and 32 steals in 595 plate appearances, the Blue Jays presumably want to test him in the International League before seriously considering a promotion. Assuming Bichette can hold his own at the highest level of the minors, he should earn a promotion to the big leagues at some point in 2019.
