Bichette was removed from High-A Dunedin's game Monday after being struck in the right hand by a pitch. X-rays following the contest came back negative, according to John Lott of The Athletic Toronto.

It sounds like Bichette is still dealing with some soreness and is being listed as day-to-day, but he was fortunate to avoid any sort of fracture to his hand that may have derailed his season. The shortstop has been in the Florida State League for less than a month after opening the campaign with Low-A Lansing, but his bat hasn't cooled down since his promotion. In 13 games with Dunedin, Bichette is batting .385/.431/.481 with a home run and three steals.