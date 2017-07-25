Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Hand hurting after HBP
Bichette was removed from High-A Dunedin's game Monday after being struck in the right hand by a pitch. X-rays following the contest came back negative, according to John Lott of The Athletic Toronto.
It sounds like Bichette is still dealing with some soreness and is being listed as day-to-day, but he was fortunate to avoid any sort of fracture to his hand that may have derailed his season. The shortstop has been in the Florida State League for less than a month after opening the campaign with Low-A Lansing, but his bat hasn't cooled down since his promotion. In 13 games with Dunedin, Bichette is batting .385/.431/.481 with a home run and three steals.
More News
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...