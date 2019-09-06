Bichette went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Rays.

Bichette launched an opposite field home run off Austin Pruitt to leadoff the game, then hit his second long ball of the night against Matt Albers in the sixth, knotting the score at 4-4. It was his second multi-homer effort of the season en route to 10 home runs across 34 games.