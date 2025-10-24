Bichette (knee) is on the Blue Jays' World Series roster.

Bichette has been shelved for the past seven weeks while recovering from a PCL sprain in his left knee, but he's ramped up his workouts lately and has progressed enough to be added to Toronto's roster for the Fall Classic. The Blue Jays have not revealed what the plan is for Bichette's role, but with Andres Gimenez expected to remain at shortstop, Bichette is likely to handle second base, serve as the designated hitter or perhaps be a bat off the bench.