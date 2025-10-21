Bichette (knee) stated after Monday's 4-3 win over the Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series that he'll be ready for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

This update comes hours after the team stated that Bichette has made "significant progress" in his recovery from a PCL sprain in his left knee. He'll have three more days to test the knee before the club announces the finalized roster for the World Series. While it appears that Bichette will indeed be available, it remains to be seen whether he'll be penciled into the lineup for Game 1 considering he hasn't participated in a live game in over six weeks.