Bichette went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Mariners.

All three hits were singles. Bichette scored the opening run of the game, scoring on Justin Smoak's infield single in the first inning. Bichette is hitting .333/.375/.648 with seven homers, 16 runs scored and 11 RBI in his first 24 major-league games.

