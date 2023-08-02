Bichette was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right patellar tendinitis, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Bichette tweaked his knee in Monday's series opener against the Orioles and needs an extended break for rest and treatment. Blue Jays manager John Schneider declined Wednesday to put a timetable on the star shortstop's return, telling Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic that "we got to see how he does." Tuesday's trade-deadline acquisition of Paul DeJong from the Cardinals has suddenly proven a lot more useful for Toronto.