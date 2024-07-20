The Blue Jays placed Bichette on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right calf strain, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Bichette didn't land on the injured list after straining his calf July 10, but after suffering the same injury just nine days later, he'll now hit the IL in order to properly recover. Addison Barger was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move, though it will be Leo Jimenez starting most days at shortstop while Bichette is sidelined.