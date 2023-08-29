Bichette was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right quadriceps strain, retroactive to Aug. 28.

Bichette sat out Monday's contest against Washington after leaving Sunday's matchup with the Guardians due to quad tightness, and he will end up on the injured list after an MRI revealed a strain. It's unclear how long the 25-year-old is expected to be sidelined by the injury, though he won't be eligible to be reinstated until Sept. 8. Mason McCoy was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move, though it's likely Santiago Espinal or Ernie Clement that will see most of the reps at shortstop while Bichette is out.