Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Logs 27th stolen base
Bichette went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a stolen base Wednesday in Double-A New Hampshire's 3-2 win over Trenton.
The steal was Bichette's Eastern League-leading 27th of the season, giving him a five-bag edge over his nearest competitor. Despite his quality performance Wednesday, Bichette's productivity has been on the downturn of late, with the 20-year-old hitting just .209 over his last 10 games.
