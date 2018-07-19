Bichette went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a stolen base Wednesday in Double-A New Hampshire's 3-2 win over Trenton.

The steal was Bichette's Eastern League-leading 27th of the season, giving him a five-bag edge over his nearest competitor. Despite his quality performance Wednesday, Bichette's productivity has been on the downturn of late, with the 20-year-old hitting just .209 over his last 10 games.