Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Multi-hit streak reaches five games
Bichette is hitting .393 and is 3-for-3 on stolen-base attempts through six games with Double-A New Hampshire.
No matter where he is or who he's facing, all Bichette does is hit. He is currently rocking a five-game streak of two or more hits, but is still looking for his first home run of the season. The early speed is exciting, but he only projects as a 10-to-20 steal threat initially in the big leagues.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Opening year in Double-A•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Delivers jaw-dropping 2017 performance•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Back in action with Dunedin•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Expected back this week•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Organization proceeding with caution•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...