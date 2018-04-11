Bichette is hitting .393 and is 3-for-3 on stolen-base attempts through six games with Double-A New Hampshire.

No matter where he is or who he's facing, all Bichette does is hit. He is currently rocking a five-game streak of two or more hits, but is still looking for his first home run of the season. The early speed is exciting, but he only projects as a 10-to-20 steal threat initially in the big leagues.