Bichette's new three-year deal with the Blue Jays comes with a $33.6 million guarantee, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The contract extension came together on Tuesday evening, just two days out from Bichette's scheduled arbitration hearing with the Jays. It covers all of his arbitration-eligible seasons and carries performance-based escalators that could raise the total sum to $40.65 million. The 24-year-old shortstop is currently scheduled to reach free agency after the 2025 campaign.