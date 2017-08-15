Bichette is sitting for the second day in a row after rolling his ankle during Sunday's game, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays don't think the injury is serious, but they're going to play it safe with one of their top prospects anyway and let him take a seat for the second straight game. Bichette has been raking since being promoted to High-A ball in early July, slashing .344/.399./448 with eight stolen bases and two home runs.