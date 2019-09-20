Play

Bichette (head) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.

A pitch caught Bichette on the brim of his helmet Thursday and he was eventually removed from the game for concussion testing. The Blue Jays have not announced whether Bichette was diagnosed with a concussion or not. Richard Urena is manning shortstop Friday with Anthony Alford leading off against lefty J.A. Happ.

