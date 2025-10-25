Bichette isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Bichette played in Game 1 on Friday -- his first game action in seven weeks -- but the Jays will keep the 27-year-old infielder on the bench Saturday while he continues to nurse a left knee injury. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start at second base as a result and bat eighth.