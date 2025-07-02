Bichette (knee) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, but Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that the shortstop is "feeling better than he did" Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. "Hes going through a little bit more of a regular day and the hope would be that he'd be available [off the bench] if we need him," Schneider said.

Bichette will miss out on a third consecutive start while he continues to tend to a sore right knee, but the 27-year-old appears to be trending in a positive direction and still looks on track to avoid a stint on the injured list. Ernie Clement will step in at shortstop Wednesday, but if Bichette checks out fine after his pregame workout, he could be available as a pinch hitter off the bench.