Bichette went 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI during Friday's 7-1 loss to the White Sox.

Bichette has reached base five games in a row and has a couple of three-hit games to his name over that time as well. The 27-year-old is 9-for-21 (.429 batting average) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI during his streak. His run-producing ability out of the leadoff spot has been valuable to the team; he has 43 RBI when hitting at the top of the order this year, second behind only Shohei Ohtani in MLB.