Bichette went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Padres.

Moved up to the leadoff spot with George Springer getting a breather, Bichette did his job setting the table. After a slow start to the season, the shortstop has hit safely in 11 of the last 12 games, slashing .304/.377/.457 over that stretch with a homer, five RBI, seven runs and all three of his steals on the season.