Bichette went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Royals.
Remarkably, it's the first home run of the season for a Blue Jays team that was one of only seven last year to launch 200 or more. Bichette's had a great start at the plate, going 8-for-19 (.421) with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in addition to Monday's blast, and the 25-year-old shortstop will look to take his production to another level in 2023 after slashing a combined .294/.338/.477 over the last two seasons with 53 homers and 38 steals.
